Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chalk, TX

A rainy Sunday in Chalk — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Posted by 
Chalk Bulletin
Chalk Bulletin
 5 days ago

(CHALK, TX) Sunday is set to be rainy in Chalk, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Chalk:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AYOA4_0bgLEKy900

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 99 °F, low 72 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk Bulletin

Chalk, TX
2
Followers
136
Post
11
Views
ABOUT

With Chalk Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chalk, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sunbreak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy