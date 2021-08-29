Weather Forecast For Craig

CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 86 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 82 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 23 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 75 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.