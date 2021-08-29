Cancel
Craig, MT

Weather Forecast For Craig

Posted by 
Craig News Beat
 5 days ago

Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 86 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Craig, MT
ABOUT

With Craig News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

