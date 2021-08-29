Weather Forecast For Craig
CRAIG, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 91 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 82 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
