Clifton, NY

Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Clifton

Clifton Voice
 5 days ago

(CLIFTON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clifton Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3B8ZFX_0bgLEGRF00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 66 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Clifton Voice

Clifton, NY
With Clifton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

