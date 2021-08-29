Take advantage of a rainy Sunday in Clifton
(CLIFTON, NY) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Clifton Sunday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.
Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with rain Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Clifton:
Sunday, August 29
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 66 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 69 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
