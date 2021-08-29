Weather Forecast For Cima
CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 96 °F, low 73 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 95 °F, low 70 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
