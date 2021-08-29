Cancel
Cima, CA

Weather Forecast For Cima

Cima News Beat
 5 days ago

CIMA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XZhxJ_0bgLEEfn00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 95 °F, low 70 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Cima News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

