Bethera, SC

Bethera Daily Weather Forecast

Bethera Times
 5 days ago

BETHERA, SC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwU7Z_0bgLDyne00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then patchy fog overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog then sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 71 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 93 °F, low 75 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 89 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

