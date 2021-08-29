Cancel
Foraker, OK

Foraker Daily Weather Forecast

FORAKER, OK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0bgLDjnz00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 89 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear overnight

    • High 87 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

With Foraker News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you're looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we've got you covered.

