Daily Weather Forecast For Shaniko
SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 51 °F
- 8 to 12 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 42 °F
- Windy: 32 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 70 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0