Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shaniko, OR

Daily Weather Forecast For Shaniko

Posted by 
Shaniko Post
Shaniko Post
 5 days ago

SHANIKO, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0bgLDccu00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • 8 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 42 °F
    • Windy: 32 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Shaniko Post

Shaniko Post

Shaniko, OR
6
Followers
201
Post
140
Views
ABOUT

With Shaniko Post, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Shaniko, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy