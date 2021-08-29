Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Armstrong, TX

Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Armstrong Journal
Armstrong Journal
 5 days ago

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0bgLDWHQ00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 74 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 98 °F, low 75 °F
    • 3 to 13 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 75 °F
    • 2 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Armstrong Journal

Armstrong Journal

Armstrong, TX
0
Followers
170
Post
92
Views
ABOUT

With Armstrong Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Armstrong, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy