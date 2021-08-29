Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 95 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 74 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 98 °F, low 75 °F
- 3 to 13 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 75 °F
- 2 to 14 mph wind
