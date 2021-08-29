Armstrong Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

ARMSTRONG, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 95 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 21 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 74 °F Windy: 21 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 98 °F, low 75 °F 3 to 13 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 96 °F, low 75 °F 2 to 14 mph wind



