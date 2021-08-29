Cancel
Sunday rain in Lukeville: Ideas to make the most of it

Lukeville Post
 5 days ago

(LUKEVILLE, AZ) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Lukeville Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Lukeville:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0bgLDQz400

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 107 °F, low 79 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 102 °F, low 78 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 95 °F, low 74 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

