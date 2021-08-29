4-Day Weather Forecast For Brothers
BROTHERS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then widespread frost overnight
- High 78 °F, low 31 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 69 °F, low 29 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 73 °F, low 32 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
