Whitlash Daily Weather Forecast

WHITLASH, MT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 54 °F Breezy: 9 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 69 °F, low 44 °F Windy: 26 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 63 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.