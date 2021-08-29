4-Day Weather Forecast For Yellow Pine
YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy Smoke
- High 82 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
