4-Day Weather Forecast For Yellow Pine

YELLOW PINE, ID(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy Smoke High 82 °F, low 52 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while clear overnight High 76 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 76 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



