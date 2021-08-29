Daily Weather Forecast For Darwin

DARWIN, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 66 °F Windy: 18 mph



Monday, August 30 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 103 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 18 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 98 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 94 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.