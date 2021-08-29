Sunday rain in Port Alexander meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

(PORT ALEXANDER, AK) Sunday is set to be rainy in Port Alexander, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Port Alexander:

Sunday, August 29 Scattered rain showers during the day; while scattered rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 56 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 60 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight High 61 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.