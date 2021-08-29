Cancel
Sasabe, AZ

Daily Weather Forecast For Sasabe

Sasabe Dispatch
Sasabe Dispatch
 5 days ago

SASABE, AZ (Updated at 8am ET) Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 96 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sasabe, AZ
With Sasabe Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

