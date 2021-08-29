Daily Weather Forecast For Sasabe
SASABE, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 96 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
