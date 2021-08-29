Cancel
Laurier, WA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurier

Laurier News Watch
Laurier News Watch
 5 days ago

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z2HVC_0bgLCjcw00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Laurier, WA
