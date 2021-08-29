4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurier

LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 47 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 73 °F, low 46 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 44 °F Light wind



