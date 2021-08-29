4-Day Weather Forecast For Laurier
LAURIER, WA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 73 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
