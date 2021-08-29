Ironside Daily Weather Forecast
IRONSIDE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy smoke then sunny during the day; while patchy smoke then mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 7 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy smoke during the day; while patchy smoke then clear overnight
- High 86 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 14 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 78 °F, low 42 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
