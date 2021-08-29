Cancel
Lefor, ND

Weather Forecast For Lefor

Lefor Journal
Lefor Journal
 5 days ago

LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y8D44_0bgLCGDz00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 6 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 59 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Windy: 18 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

