Weather Forecast For Lefor
LEFOR, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 24 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 80 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
