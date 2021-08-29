Hayes Weather Forecast

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 82 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 7 to 10 mph



Monday, August 30 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 59 °F 10 to 18 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 84 °F, low 64 °F 14 to 18 mph wind



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 62 °F 10 to 14 mph wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.