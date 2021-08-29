Hayes Weather Forecast
HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 82 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 59 °F
- 10 to 18 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 84 °F, low 64 °F
- 14 to 18 mph wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 62 °F
- 10 to 14 mph wind
