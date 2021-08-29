Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hayes, SD

Hayes Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Hayes Bulletin
Hayes Bulletin
 5 days ago

HAYES, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbbp7_0bgLC5bF00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 7 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • 10 to 18 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 64 °F
    • 14 to 18 mph wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 62 °F
    • 10 to 14 mph wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes Bulletin

Hayes, SD
2
Followers
163
Post
110
Views
ABOUT

With Hayes Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hayes, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hayes Weather Forecast#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy