Point Baker Weather Forecast
POINT BAKER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 56 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Monday, August 30
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 63 °F, low 47 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 64 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight
- High 67 °F, low 47 °F
- Light wind
