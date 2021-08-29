Cancel
Point Baker, AK

Point Baker Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 5 days ago

POINT BAKER, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05brNq_0bgLBo0M00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then patchy fog overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 63 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 67 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Point Baker, AK
