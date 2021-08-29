3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Marsland
(MARSLAND, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marsland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marsland:
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 94 °F, low 53 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 96 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
