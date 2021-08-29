Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marsland, NE

3 ideas for jumping on Sunday’s sunny forecast in Marsland

Posted by 
Marsland Updates
Marsland Updates
 5 days ago

(MARSLAND, NE) The forecast is calling for sun today in Marsland. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Marsland:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C7i6h_0bgLBn7d00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 53 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Marsland Updates

Marsland Updates

Marsland, NE
1
Followers
162
Post
207
Views
ABOUT

With Marsland Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marsland, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ne#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy