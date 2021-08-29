Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Spofford, TX

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

Posted by 
Spofford News Flash
Spofford News Flash
 5 days ago

(SPOFFORD, TX) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Spofford Sunday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Spofford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1E6uUH_0bgLBmEu00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 72 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 10 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 97 °F, low 75 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 96 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Spofford News Flash

Spofford News Flash

Spofford, TX
12
Followers
210
Post
437
Views
ABOUT

With Spofford News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Spofford, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seize The Day#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy