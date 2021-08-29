4-Day Weather Forecast For Crane Lake
CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 72 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 71 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 74 °F, low 49 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 75 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
