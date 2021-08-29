Cancel
Crane Lake, MN

4-Day Weather Forecast For Crane Lake

Crane Lake News Flash
 5 days ago

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YL1LT_0bgLBlMB00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

ABOUT

With Crane Lake News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

