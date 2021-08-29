4-Day Weather Forecast For Crane Lake

CRANE LAKE, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Patchy fog then chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 71 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 74 °F, low 49 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 75 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



