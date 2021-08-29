Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Termo, CA

Termo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Termo Journal
Termo Journal
 5 days ago

TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hESeH_0bgLBeB600

  • Sunday, August 29

    Smoke

    • High 90 °F, low 47 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 43 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Haze

    • High 83 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Haze

    • High 81 °F, low 38 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Termo Journal

Termo Journal

Termo, CA
1
Followers
156
Post
314
Views
ABOUT

With Termo Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Termo, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy