Termo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Smoke High 90 °F, low 47 °F Windy: 25 mph



Monday, August 30 Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight High 88 °F, low 43 °F Windy: 30 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Haze High 83 °F, low 39 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Haze High 81 °F, low 38 °F Light wind



