Termo Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
TERMO, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Smoke
- High 90 °F, low 47 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, August 30
Smoke during the day; while areas of smoke then haze overnight
- High 88 °F, low 43 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Haze
- High 83 °F, low 39 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Haze
- High 81 °F, low 38 °F
- Light wind
