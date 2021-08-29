Weather Forecast For Hachita

HACHITA, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 91 °F, low 66 °F 7 to 12 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 86 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 18 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.