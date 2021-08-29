Cancel
Erwin, SD

Erwin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Erwin Daily
 5 days ago

ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2z0urS_0bgLBcPe00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Erwin, SD
With Erwin Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

