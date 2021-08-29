Erwin Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
ERWIN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, August 30
Sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 76 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 79 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
