Weather Forecast For Fields
FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Monday, August 30
Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight
- High 92 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 16 mph wind
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 88 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 82 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
