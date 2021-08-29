Weather Forecast For Fields

FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 8 mph



Monday, August 30 Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight High 92 °F, low 53 °F 7 to 16 mph wind



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 88 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 82 °F, low 49 °F Light wind



