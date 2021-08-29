Cancel
Weather Forecast For Fields

Fields Bulletin
 5 days ago

FIELDS, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bgLBbWv00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 94 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Areas of smoke during the day; while patchy smoke overnight

    • High 92 °F, low 53 °F
    • 7 to 16 mph wind

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 88 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Fields, OR
With Fields Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

