Elfin Cove, AK

Daily Weather Forecast For Elfin Cove

Elfin Cove Times
Elfin Cove Times
 5 days ago

ELFIN COVE, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0bgLBaeC00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 56 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 61 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Sunny then slight chance of light rain during the day; while slight chance of light rain overnight

    • High 60 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

