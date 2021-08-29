Weather Forecast For Witten
WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 83 °F, low 60 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 81 °F, low 60 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
