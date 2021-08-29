Weather Forecast For Witten

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 83 °F, low 60 °F 8 to 13 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 81 °F, low 60 °F Windy: 23 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Windy: 25 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 90 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



