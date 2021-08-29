Cancel
Witten, SD

Weather Forecast For Witten

Posted by 
Witten News Flash
 5 days ago

WITTEN, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gBAIO_0bgLBZiL00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 60 °F
    • 8 to 13 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 81 °F, low 60 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Witten, SD
ABOUT

With Witten News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

