Portal, ND

Portal Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 5 days ago

PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 55 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 57 °F
    • Windy: 31 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

With Portal Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

