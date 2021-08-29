Portal Weather Forecast
PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Monday, August 30
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 80 °F, low 55 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 79 °F, low 57 °F
- Windy: 31 mph
Wednesday, September 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 73 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0