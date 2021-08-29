Portal Weather Forecast

PORTAL, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 75 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 3 to 9 mph



Monday, August 30 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 80 °F, low 55 °F Windy: 22 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 57 °F Windy: 31 mph



Wednesday, September 1 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 73 °F, low 49 °F Windy: 20 mph



