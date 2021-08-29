Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gateway, CO

Weather Forecast For Gateway

Posted by 
Gateway News Watch
Gateway News Watch
 5 days ago

GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DdAf7_0bgLBTPz00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Areas Of Smoke

    • High 94 °F, low 64 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, August 30

    Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Gateway News Watch

Gateway News Watch

Gateway, CO
2
Followers
201
Post
104
Views
ABOUT

With Gateway News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gateway, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Newsbreak#Nws
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy