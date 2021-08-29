Weather Forecast For Gateway

GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Sunday, August 29 Areas Of Smoke High 94 °F, low 64 °F 5 to 15 mph wind



Monday, August 30 Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight High 94 °F, low 66 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Tuesday, August 31 Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 94 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Wednesday, September 1 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 85 °F, low 63 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.