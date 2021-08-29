Weather Forecast For Gateway
GATEWAY, CO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Sunday, August 29
Areas Of Smoke
- High 94 °F, low 64 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, August 30
Patchy smoke during the day; while areas of smoke overnight
- High 94 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Tuesday, August 31
Sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Wednesday, September 1
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
