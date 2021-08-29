Cancel
Agar, SD

Take advantage of Sunday sun in Agar

Agar Daily
(AGAR, SD) A sunny Sunday is here for Agar, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Let’s face it — starting a new hobby can be frustrating at times, even hard, and that can be a disincentive to getting out of our comfort zones. There aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at rollerblading, bouldering, or whatever your next pursuit may be.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Sunday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Agar:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbz8g_0bgLBSXG00

  • Sunday, August 29

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 8 mph

  • Monday, August 30

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Tuesday, August 31

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 79 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 26 mph

  • Wednesday, September 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

