Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Jake Bugg: I threw my ego in the bin years ago

By Celebretainment
Digital Courier
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJake Bugg "threw his ego in the bin a few years" ago. The 'Lost' singer was asked about his old spat with Noel Gallagher, which is "water under the bridge” now, who said he was "heartbroken" when he found out Jake had worked with other writers on his songs. Thank...

www.thedigitalcourier.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noel Gallagher
Person
Jake Bugg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ego
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MusicNME

Jake Bugg and Pa Salieu secret sets confirmed for Reading Festival

Secret sets from Jake Bugg and Pa Salieu have been confirmed for Reading Festival today (August 29). The final day of Reading & Leeds kicked off this afternoon, with the southern edition of the event set to see huge sets from Blossoms, Yungblud, Holly Humberstone, Girl In Red and more.
Musicguitar.com

“It’s easy to get an ego, but I’ve chucked that in the bin”: Jake Bugg goes pop on new album Saturday Night, Sunday Morning

“It may be seen as a dirty word by some people, but the truth is we all love a good pop song,” begins Jake Bugg, explaining the inspiration behind his fifth album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. A striking departure 10 years into the Nottingham singer-songwriter’s career, it sees him embracing his love of the Bee Gees, ABBA and Supertramp, with the guitar often operating from the shadows. “I just feel like at the moment guitar solos seem a little traditional,” he continues. “I wasn’t big on having too many on this record.”
CelebritiesEsquire

We Need to Talk About Travis Barker

Yes, stranger things have happened than that of the unlikely union between Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian. Westminster's resident marionette Michael Gove was recently seen throwing the twos up at an Aberdeen techno night. Bezos wants to put Martians on zero hours contracts in a phallic starship. Gwyneth Paltrow ate a bit of bread, for crying out loud. But on the 'sorry, I beg your pardon?' scale, the romance between a pop punk sage and a reality TV infanta scores pretty high marks. Stranger still is said pop punk sage's rebrand.
CelebritiesDigital Courier

Adele's romance with Rich Paul is hotting up: 'They are getting more serious'

Adele is “getting more serious” in her romance with Rich Paul. The 33-year-old singer was rumoured back in July to have been dating the sports agent – who is the agent of basketball star LeBron James – for several months, and although it was previously claimed they were just casual in their relationship, sources have now said they’re getting serious.
Beauty & FashionBBC

Molly-Mae: 'I’m not just an influencer any more'

She's arguably the most famous Love Island contestant of all time, who's used her popularity to create an Instagram following of over six million. But now 22-year-old Molly-Mae Hague says she's taking a new direction by accepting a senior job with fast fashion brand Pretty Little Thing (PLT). "I'm excited...
Music963kklz.com

Dave Grohl “Drum-off” Live On Stage!

Nandi Bushell, that little girl who got into virtual drum battles with Dave Grohl, actually got to perform onstage with the Foo Fighters. The Mike & Carla Morning Show has the clip and you can listen to the segment below!
Books & LiteratureVogue

I Changed My Life In The Year That Changed The World

The last time I lived in London, I had a breakdown. I was 26. It’s a time I usually don’t care much to reflect on. Hair stuck to the front of my face with days-old grease, gum disease from chain-smoking and being too low to brush my teeth. Self-medicating with drugs, drink, anything, that I soon struggled to get a handle on. I was working long hours to become a lawyer in the City. I once thought professional status and prestige would make my life happier. Yet as my mid-twenties approached, years of struggle against my own mind had begun to submerge me. I lived with friends, but I hid parts of myself from them in shame. I dated a few men but things always sank. I was signed off sick in the final months of my training contract and qualified in absentia. Then things worsened. I asked my mother to take me home to Bristol – like a terrified child. I spent the next two years in my teenage bedroom recovering, profoundly disturbed by how I had misused my adult freedom.
Charlotte, NCDigital Courier

James Corden 'never went on dates' during the start of his romance with Julia Carey

James Corden “never went on dates” with his wife Julia Carey. The 43-year-old actor and television star tied the knot with Julia – with whom he has Max, 10, Carey, eight, and Charlotte, three – in 2012, and has said the pair didn’t bother going on dates before starting their romance as they were both “bored of going out all the time” when they met.
Musicarcamax.com

Noel Gallagher knew Oasis would be huge after penning Live Forever

Noel Gallagher knew Oasis were going to be the "biggest band in the world" the day after he wrote 'Live Forever'. Never-before-seen footage of the Britpop group performing the 1994 hit from their acclaimed debut studio album, 'Definitely Maybe' - which the 54-year-old guitarist penned the year he formed the iconic rock band with his now-estranged brother, frontman Liam Gallagher, in 1991 - at their iconic 1996 Knebworth concert has been shared ahead of the release of the documentary 'Oasis Knebworth 1996'.

Comments / 0

Community Policy