The Best Hotels to Book near Busch Gardens, Florida

When you live in a state as eclectic as Florida, figuring out where to call home is not a decision to take lightly. You have to consider various living options, convenience, proximity to the city (and beach, of course) and affordability. Itching for a change? We did some digging and found the four best metro areas to plant roots in the Sunshine State. Whether you’re in the market to move or are simply looking to explore, check out our top picks.