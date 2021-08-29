Both home inspectors may have missed leak

Q: Before we bought our house, there were two separate home inspections. The first inspector was hired by the sellers, and the second inspector was ours. Unfortunately, neither inspector discovered the plumbing problems under the building. Two weeks after we moved in, the cable TV guy found several leaking pipes in the crawl space. Our plumber said the old steel piping was shot, so we paid to repipe the entire house with copper. The plumber also installed temporary vent fans to dry out the subarea. So now we have two questions: (1) Are the home inspectors liable for the cost of repiping our home? (2) Should we install permanent vent fans to prevent water damage and dry rot?