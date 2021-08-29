Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Home & Garden

Both home inspectors may have missed leak

By Barry Stone
Posted by 
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 5 days ago

Q: Before we bought our house, there were two separate home inspections. The first inspector was hired by the sellers, and the second inspector was ours. Unfortunately, neither inspector discovered the plumbing problems under the building. Two weeks after we moved in, the cable TV guy found several leaking pipes in the crawl space. Our plumber said the old steel piping was shot, so we paid to repipe the entire house with copper. The plumber also installed temporary vent fans to dry out the subarea. So now we have two questions: (1) Are the home inspectors liable for the cost of repiping our home? (2) Should we install permanent vent fans to prevent water damage and dry rot?

www.dailyherald.com

Comments / 0

Daily Herald

Daily Herald

Chicago, IL
17K+
Followers
113K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Herald covers the news you need to know in Chicago's suburbs. We are one of the top 25 fastest growing media companies in the U.S., covering news, business and entertainment in the Chicago suburbs.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Inspectors#Plumbing#Amg#Action Coast Publishing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
Related
Sanilac County, MIsanilacbroadcasting.com

Sanilac County Health Department tracks COVID weekly

(SANILAC COUNTY) – With schools back in session throughout the area, officials are monitoring the amount of cases of COVID more closely, not only in the schools, but across the county and have changed how they will be reporting statistics. The Sanilac County Health Department placed two charts on their...
Hawaii County, HIUS News and World Report

COVID Hurts Hawaii County Garbage Transfer Station Staffing

HILO, Hawaii (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic is affecting trash disposal on the Big Island of Hawaii. Hawaii County has started a rotation of county garbage transfer station closures because many workers have either been calling in sick or having to quarantine because they've been exposed to someone who tested positive for COVID-19, West Hawaii Today reported.
Mammoth Lakes, CAsierrawave.net

Answers to common questions regarding Forest Closure

Answers to common questions regarding Forest Closure. Yes, all campgrounds on the forest are closed. camping and closes forest roads. Trails are included under the closure. people have trips planned and vehicles staged. This is not an emergency evacuation, but a. closure. People should make an expedient,. orderly, and safe...
Galesburg, ILGalesburg Register-Mail

Galesburg to hold fall cleanup collections, depending on recycling collection week

GALESBURG — The city of Galesburg will hold fall cleanup events, where each household will have one day assigned for the collection landing between Sept. 13-17 or Sept. 20-24. Residences that are scheduled for recycling collection the week of Sept. 13-17 — odd week schedule — will have their clean-up/bulky items collected that week on their normal pick-up day. Residences that are scheduled for recycling collection the week of Sept. 20-24 — even week schedule — will have their clean-up/bulky items collected that week on their normal pick-up day.
Williamsport, PAtherecord-online.com

DEP approves environmentally protective methods for land application of FPRs from Nicholas Meat

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection announced Thursday it has approved alternative Best Management Practices (BMPs) with environmentally protective conditions for the land application of food processing residual (FPR) during inclement weather in response to a proposal from Nicholas Meat, LLC, of Loganton. “The proposed alternative BMP...
Real EstateWashington Post

New insurance covers structural issues missed by a home inspector

The array of insurance and warranty policies that come into play during a real estate transaction can be overwhelming for first-time buyers and first-time sellers, too. Buyers must purchase homeowner’s insurance to protect their home and their property; title insurance to protect their lender’s stake in the ownership of their property; and are typically advised to purchase their own title insurance policy to cover their investment, too. In addition, buyers who make a down payment of less than 20 percent typically pay mortgage insurance premiums.

Comments / 0

Community Policy