Donda: Kanye West officially releases new album after month-long delay

Kanye West has officially released his new album Donda , more than a month after it was meant to come out.

True to form, West repeatedly delayed his latest body of work to perform last-minute editing on it.

Today (29 August), West’s manager Bu Thiam confirmed that Donda , West’s 10th studio album, has been officially released, with the album available for streaming on services including Apple Music , Spotify and Tidal .

The 26-track album, its cover art a black square, clocks in at a massive 108 minutes long.

Jay-Z, The Weeknd, Young Thug, Travis Scott, Lil Baby, Kid Cudi and the late Pop Smoke are among the artists to appear on the album.

Donda ’s release follows three listening parties held throughout July and August, where thousands of fans in Atlanta and Chicago were granted early listens to the record.

The rapper and producer reportedly went back to work on the album after the first listening party, following a muted reaction from the 42,000 fans in attendance.

The album is named after West’s mother, Donda West, who died in 2007 aged 58.