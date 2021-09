Pella is 11-1 in this Little Hawkeye Conference rivalry matchup since 2008 but Norwalk earned the win in the most recent meeting in 2019, defeating the Dutch 27-9. Nolan Clayberg is back for the Dutch and figures to be an important player on both sides of the ball for Pella. He returns as the leading rusher for the green and white and figures to get a handful of carries while Pella breaks in their new quarterback. On the other side of the ball, Clayberg will be one the linebackers which will get the defense in position before every play against a potentially pass-happy offense. Clayberg is the top returning tackler from a year ago and will be relied on to make plays again for the Pella defense.