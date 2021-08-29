Cancel
Foreign Policy

China accuses US secret service of lying

By cncadmin
communitynewscorp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChina has called a US secret service report on the origin of the corona virus a “liar”. The document presented Friday was a “false report that was written for political purposes,” according to a statement released Sunday by the Foreign Ministry in Beijing. There has been talk of a “defamatory attack” against China. “Without providing any evidence, the United States has invented story after story to defame and accuse China,” Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu said.

