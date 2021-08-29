Uncovering Curiosities: Michael Mann’s THIEF
Michael Mann films have always been about restraint and precision and this was never more evident than in Thief. Mann made his big screen directing debut with this 1981 film which sees James Caan as a career criminal whose well planned existence comes under threat when he falls in love and decides to make the ever elusive ‘one last score’. Thief surely ranks alongside Heat as the quintessential Michael Mann film. The neon-drenched visuals and electronic score (courtesy of Tangerine Dream) create a dream-like energy and you can clearly see how this helped inspire Nicolas Winding Refn’s Drive.www.moviesinfocus.com
Comments / 1