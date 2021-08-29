Israel bombs targets in Gaza Strip
The Israeli Air Force attacked targets in the Gaza Strip on Sunday. The Israeli military announced that the attacks with incendiary balloons in the Palestinian enclave were retaliation. According to Israeli sources, hundreds of Palestinian protesters gathered at the border with Israel on Sunday evening, throwing incendiary devices and setting tires on fire. The extremist Hamas, who ruled the coastal strip, had allowed individual groups to demonstrate. This is intended to put pressure on Israel to relax the sanctions. Israel blocks the enclave that is home to two million people.communitynewscorp.com
