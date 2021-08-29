Israel bombs targets in Gaza Strip

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Hundreds of Palestinians have demonstrated near the Israeli border in the southern Gaza Strip, calling on Israel to ease a crippling blockade. Wednesday’s demonstration ended without a repeat of the deadly clashes during a similar gathering over the weekend. The Israeli military, which had beefed up its forces ahead of Wednesday’s demonstration, said it was using tear gas and live fire to disperse the crowd. Palestinian medics reported at least nine wounded, though details of their injuries weren’t immediately known. Gaza’s ruling Hamas militant group has organized the protests in hopes of pressuring Israel to ease a crippling blockade. During a demonstration on Saturday, hundreds of participants stormed the fence, resulting in violent clashes.