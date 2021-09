The company Firefly Aerospace had prepared this Wednesday the first test flight of his rocket Firefly Alpha. It was the first launch that the company was going to carry out within its testing period. At 3:00 in the morning, Spanish time, the takeoff was aborted for a technical failure that has not transcended. The technicians restarted the countdown and one minute before 4:00, the rocket finally took off. The mission to accomplish was for the Firefly Alpha to reach the speed of sound in 67 seconds. Something that he achieved 2 minutes and 20 seconds after takeoff. Just a few seconds later, the rocket started spinning in a move that did not bode well. And when the lift-off clock read 2 minutes and 30 seconds, the rocket exploded.