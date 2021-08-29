Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

Local communities plan events for Ohio Overdose Awareness Day

By The Blade
Posted by 
The Blade
The Blade
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NaJi8_0bgKD28800

In response to passage of a bill designating Aug. 31 as Ohio Overdose Awareness Day back in June, local organizations have planned events for the community on Tuesday, which coincides with an international awareness day.

Ohio Guidestone, a behavioral health agency, has three events planned in northwest Ohio, while The Prevention Partnership Coalition and Bellevue Recovery and Support Services will be hosting one in Sandusky County.

Opioid-awareness events hosted by Ohio Guidestone will begin at noon at 1832 Adams St. in Toledo, 600 Freedom Drive in Napoleon, and 885 Commerce Drive in Perrsyburg.

The Perrysburg event will be emceed by WTOL-TV, Channel 11 morning anchor Tiffany Tarpley. The event will have a “Canvas of Hope” where attendees will contribute to a canvas and the artwork will be displayed. There will also be flags for attendees to write a loved one’s name in or pen a note of encouragement.

“This is remembering the lives of the lost to drug overdoses, honoring their family members, but also breaking the stigma,” said Arian May, the director of advancement for Ohio Guidestone.

The event will be “uplifting,” Ms. May said, and getting conversations started avoids a situation in which people are afraid to ask for help.

“It’s empowering to ask [for help], and it’s not a sign of weakness, it’s a sign of courage,” she said.

The Sandusky County event is planned from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Grund Drug Company at 227 S. Front St. in Fremont.

Prescription medication disposal bags, medication lock pouches, and other resources will be provided free of charge to event attendees. There will also be free training for the Save-A-Life Naloxone Program, which educates individuals on how to recognize signs and symptoms of an overdose, when to call 911, rescue breathing, and how to administer naloxone nasally.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the bill designated the day into law June 8.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
483
Followers
687
Post
108K+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bellevue, OH
Local
Ohio Government
City
Toledo, OH
City
Perrysburg, OH
State
Ohio State
County
Sandusky County, OH
Sandusky County, OH
Government
Toledo, OH
Government
City
Fremont, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Dewine
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northwest Ohio#Naloxone#Wtol Tv#Channel 11#Grund Drug Company
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Toledo abortion clinic survives legal challenge

A Lucas County judge this week rejected a religious group’s attempt to shutter Toledo’s last remaining abortion clinic. Judge Lori Olender ordered the dismissal of the civil case against Capital Care, a Sylvania Avenue abortion clinic, that had been pending in the Lucas County Common Pleas Court. The case was filed by the Thomas More Society, a staunchly anti-abortion national public interest firm, on behalf of anti-abortion activist Jeffrey Barefoot and two religious anti-abortion groups with which Mr. Barefoot is affiliated.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Eight area schools' 'Purple Star' status proclaimed

The Ohio Department of Education has newly proclaimed Northwood High School as a Purple Star School for its efforts to serve and support students from military families, while renewing such status for three other schools in metro Toledo and four more in the surrounding area.
Lucas County, OHPosted by
The Blade

Lucas County Dogs for Adoption: 9/2

Dogs killed Aug. 20 under the direction of Kelly Sears, director of the Lucas County Canine Care & Control:. Breed and description; reason; intake type and date with location found if stray. Dogs killed for poor behavior on body-handling and resource-guarding assessments are scored on a scale of 5, with higher scores being more aggressive. Dog-aggression assessments are not scored:
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Brown tours East Toledo's Cleveland‑Cliffs plant

Sen. Sherrod Brown grabbed a handful of iron-ore pellets roughly the size of BBs from the gigantic mountain in front of him. The chalky little balls of taconite were destined for a furnace that would convert them into briquetted iron for use by steel manufacturers in northwest Ohio and beyond.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Blade

Armyworms are marching and munching across lawns

Ohio State University Extension offices in counties across the Buckeye State have been receiving phone calls, emails and text messages about caterpillars causing havoc in agricultural fields, on golf courses and sports turf fields, in roadside grassy areas and residential lawns. The caterpillar culprit causing the damage appears to be the fall armyworm ( Spodoptera frugiperda ), although there is also the yellowstriped armyworm ( S. ornithogalli ) and the common armyworm ( Mythimna convecta ). All three are caterpillars.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Proposed right to legal representation in housing court gains traction

The legislation, introduced by city council members Nick Komives and Theresa Gadus, aims to allocate $250,000 annually from the city’s budget toward Legal Aid of Western Ohio, which would use the money to hire more lawyers and provide legal assistance to Toledo residents with incomes at or below 125 percent of the federal poverty level.
Wood County, OHPosted by
The Blade

Two die in Wood County crash

WAYNE, Ohio — Two people died when a car collided with a tractor-trailer Thursday evening at a rural Wood County intersection. Car driver Magdalena Torres, 43, and passenger Aurelia Torres, 18, both of Portage, Ohio, were pronounced dead at the scene of the 7:37 p.m. crash at Mermill Road and State Rt. 199 in Montgomery Township west of Wayne, the Wood County Sheriff’s Office said.
Perrysburg, OHPosted by
The Blade

Why the staff of Perrysburg's Biggby Coffee walked off the job last week

The typewritten signs, taped up where early-morning patrons of Biggby Coffee in Perrysburg would take notice, revealed a group of employees who were fed up. "Due to higher management the staff at this location has walked out because we were being treated poorly, overworked and underpaid," the coffee shop's nine employees began . "We want to thank each and every one of our customers for making every day great and always treating us with love and kindness."
Perrysburg, OHPosted by
The Blade

Perrysburg Township project includes restaurants, gym and French Quarter theme

A New Orleans-themed development in Perrysburg Township with restaurants, a coffee shop and gym is under construction and slated to open starting early next year. French Quarter Square will be worth $15-$20 million when finished, said Mike Denman, vice president of developer River Rock Property Group. The property at 10630 Fremont Pike is just east of the I-75 interchange and in the midst of a busy shopping corridor that includes Kroger, Walmart and other big-box stores.
Toledo, OHPosted by
The Blade

Daily Log: 9/1

Megan Miracola and Douglas Chadwick, Toledo, girl, Aug. 26. Megan and Nicholas Rightnowar, Sylvania, girl, Aug. 26. Jami Boehmer, Temperance, girl, Aug. 27. Marisa Cohen, Toledo, girl, Aug. 28.

Comments / 0

Community Policy