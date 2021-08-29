Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: gold and silver for Team ParalympicsGB in the T34 100m

Hannah Cockroft and Kare Adenegan dominated in this fast-paced event. Hannah Cockroft is no beginner when it comes to winning medals; prior to these games, she has won no less than 5 at previous events. But yesterday’s sixth gold was special, as she also set a world record time of 16.39s in the T34 100m race. — “I honestly didn’t know that time was within me,” said the British wheelchair champion. She credits her fellow GB athlete, Kare Adenegan, with helping her break the record thanks to her strong race start. “I knew that she was going to move out of the blocks, and I had to go with her as best I could,” says Hannah. “She pulled a good time out of me!”