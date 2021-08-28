Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colleges

Rhodes Scholarship Now Accepting Applications

manhattan.edu
 6 days ago

The Rhodes Scholarships are the oldest, most prestigious and most celebrated international fellowship awards in the world. Each year 32 young students from the United States are selected as Rhodes Scholars, through a decentralized process representing the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. Applications for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University are now open. Visit their website for more information and to access the application.

inside.manhattan.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manhattan College#Oxford University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Centre County, PAThe Daily Collegian

Virtual Idea TestLab, FastTrack Accelerator now accepting applications

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. — Happy Valley LaunchBox powered by PNC Bank is accepting applications for its virtual Idea TestLab starting Aug. 31 and in-person FastTrack Accelerator beginning Aug. 23. Both programs provide university and community entrepreneurs with the resources and skills they need to turn their idea into a scalable business. The deadline for Idea Test Lab applications is Sept. 21 and the deadline for FastTrack Accelerator applications is Nov. 1.
Collegesmanhattan.edu

Mitchell Scholarship Deadline Approaching

The prestigious George J. Mitchell Scholarship provides full tuition, housing, and a monthly living stipend for up to 12 months of post-graduate academic study in Ireland. Most programs run for nine months. Up to three additional months of summer stipend will be provided if residence on the island is required by the program of study (for a maximum of 12 months). One round-trip airline ticket between the United States and Ireland is also provided and booked directly by the US-Ireland Alliance.
CollegesColumbia University

Earth Institute Postdoctoral Research Program Now Accepting Applications for 2022

The Earth Institute Postdoctoral Research Program in Sustainable Development is now seeking applications from innovative doctoral candidates or recent Ph.D., M.D., J.D. or Sc.D. recipients (within 5 years of degree receipt) who are interested in a broad range of issues in sustainable development to join its fall 2022 cohort. The Institute is especially interested in qualified candidates from historically underrepresented groups for its Diversity Fellowships.
Collegesmanhattan.edu

You are invited! Pre-Law Welcome Reception for First Year and Transfer Students

Are you interested in pursuing a career in law? Does law school sound like it could be in your future? You are invited to the Freshman/Transfer Student Welcome Reception to meet the advisor and other students who have similar goals on Thursday, September 2 at 7:00pm. The event will take place in Jasper Lounge (Jasper Hall, 1st Floor). You can informally speak to the advisor about a successful road map to law school or just speak to other students. It is our goal to help you set up your preparation program as soon as possible. Invite your friends or roommate.
Educationmanhattan.edu

DOD Smart Scholarships for STEM Students Now Available

The US Department of Defense SMART Program provides STEM students with the tools needed to pursue higher education and begin a career with the DoD. With a full scholarship, students pursuing science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) degrees will be able to focus on complex research to further the DoD’s mission and create lasting impact. SMART is a one-for-one commitment; for every year of degree funding, the scholar commits to working for a year with the DoD as a civilian employee. Summer internships prepare scholars for full-time employment and get them accustomed to working with the DoD. Students will receive full tuition, a stipend, summer internships, and mentoring. Apply by December 1 at https://www.smartscholarship.org/smart.
CollegesFulton Sun

Westminster to host diverse speakers in Hancock Symposium

A reading from the 2021 U.S. Poet Laureate along with presentations about Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine development, gender equality and the meaning in life in troubled times are among the many topics to be explored by 25 international experts during Westminster College's upcoming Hancock Symposium. The symposium, Sept. 14-16, will feature...
Dare County, NCouterbanksvoice.com

Applications now being accepted for Artist Support Grants

The Artist Support Grant program was created by the North Carolina Arts Council as a way to assist individual artists during and following the COVID-19 pandemic. The Artist Support Grant is intended to support a broad range of disciplines, including visual arts, performing arts, literary arts, music composition, choreography, and interdisciplinary arts.
CollegesLincoln Journal Star

Nebraska Wesleyan announces annual Visions & Ventures Symposium schedule

Nebraska Wesleyan University's annual symposium will look at issues of race, class and the environment through the eyes of activists, scientists and content creators. The Visions & Ventures Symposium will be hosted virtually through Zoom and on Nebraska Wesleyan's Facebook page Sept. 21-22. The event gives students, faculty and staff...
CollegesCornell University

Cornell Bowers CIS welcomes 13 faculty members

The Cornell Ann S. Bowers College of Computing and Information Science is welcoming 13 new faculty members in the departments of Computer Science, Information Science and Statistics and Data Science. Collectively, their work ranges from developing robots that assist people with mobility limitations to using computational tools to study inequality and graphical models to solve real-world problems.
Congress & Courtstheneworleanstribune.com

U.S. Rep. Troy Carter Announces Bill to Forgive Up to $50,000 in Federal Student Loans for All Borrowers

Earlier this month, U.S. Rep Troy Carter announced his bill to forgive up to $50,000 in federal student loans for any and all federal borrowers. “It’s Congress’ job to improve the lives of the American people,” said Congressman Troy A. Carter Sr. “While some tragedies are out of our hands during this public health crisis, we can and should take action wherever we can. Easing the enormous burden of student loans for the millions of Americans, young and old, saddled with debt is one of my highest priorities in Congress. This legislation will do just that.”
Lincoln County, MOlincolnnewsnow.com

Arts and Education Council now accepting 2021-2022 Arts and Education Fund for Teachers Grant applications

Lincoln County, Mo. - The Arts and Education Council announced today that applications for the 2021-2022 academic year Arts and Education Fund for Teachers Grants are now open. Since 2009, the Arts and Education Council has distributed over a quarter of a million dollars to 80 schools for art education across the bi-state region. These grants, supported by the Arthur and Helen Baer Foundation and Employees Community Fund of Boeing St. Louis with additional support provided by individual donors, promote classroom-based art projects and artistic opportunities that engage students in the creative process.
CollegesThe Tab

University of Cambridge ranks fifth in The Times World University Rankings

The Times Higher Education World University Rankings (published September 2nd) has ranked Cambridge as the number one university in the world for 2022. Cambridge and Oxford were the only two UK universities to rank in the US-dominated top ten. Cambridge shares spot #5 with the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)...
Hillsdale, MIHillsdale Daily News

Hillsdale College professor launches $2M research project

Dr. Ian Church, assistant professor of philosophy at Hillsdale College, has received a three-year, $2.3-million grant from the John Templeton Foundation that aims to establish experimental philosophy of religion as a new, authentic area of research. Church is the principal investigator of the project, titled “Launching Experimental Philosophy of Religion,”...
Iowa Stateuiowa.edu

Times of London names Iowa one of world's top universities

The University of Iowa has been named one of the top universities in the United States for 2022 and the world in a ranking by the Times of London’s higher education supplement. The ranking placed the UI 63rd among the 183 U.S.-based colleges and universities surveyed by the venerable British...

Comments / 0

Community Policy