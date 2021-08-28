Rhodes Scholarship Now Accepting Applications

Are you interested in pursuing a career in law? Does law school sound like it could be in your future? You are invited to the Freshman/Transfer Student Welcome Reception to meet the advisor and other students who have similar goals on Thursday, September 2 at 7:00pm. The event will take place in Jasper Lounge (Jasper Hall, 1st Floor). You can informally speak to the advisor about a successful road map to law school or just speak to other students. It is our goal to help you set up your preparation program as soon as possible. Invite your friends or roommate.