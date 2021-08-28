Rhodes Scholarship Now Accepting Applications
The Rhodes Scholarships are the oldest, most prestigious and most celebrated international fellowship awards in the world. Each year 32 young students from the United States are selected as Rhodes Scholars, through a decentralized process representing the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and the U.S. territories. Applications for the prestigious Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford University are now open. Visit their website for more information and to access the application.inside.manhattan.edu
