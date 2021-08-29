UPDATED 4 A.M. MONDAY: Ida becomes tropical storm, leaving destruction in its wake

Effective: 2021-09-08 10:16:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-09 01:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Coastal Gulf This product covers eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia **TROPICAL STORM MINDY FORMS IN THE NORTHEAST GULF AND WILL MAKE LANDFALL TONIGHT OVER THE FAR EASTERN PANHANDLE OR THE FLORIDA BIG BEND.** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Coastal Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal Wakulla, Inland Taylor, and Lafayette * STORM INFORMATION: - About 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola or about 170 miles west-southwest of Keaton Beach - 29.0N 86.3W - Storm Intensity 40 mph - Movement Northeast or 50 degrees at 21 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Tropical Storm Mindy formed this afternoon over the northeast Gulf. At 5 PM EDT, the center of Mindy was located 90 miles west-southwest of Apalachicola. Maximum sustained winds were 40 mph. Mindy was moving rapidly northeast at 21 mph. The center of Mindy is forecast to make landfall along the far eastern Panhandle or Big Bend coastline tonight. Tropical Storm Warnings are now in effect along the coast from Mexico Beach to the mouth of the Steinhatchee River. The greatest threat from Mindy will be heavy rainfall. The area of greatest concern will be over the Panhandle counties of Bay, Washington, and Calhoun, where extremely heavy rain over the last month has waterlogged soils. Any additional rain will exacerbate flooding that has already been underway today. Dangerous rip currents and elevated surf will continue along area beaches. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Protect against dangerous rainfall flooding having possible significant impacts across the eastern Florida Panhandle and Florida Big Bend. Potential impacts include: - Moderate rainfall flooding may prompt several evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may quickly become swollen with swifter currents and overspill their banks in a few places, especially in usually vulnerable spots. Small streams, creeks, and ditches overflow. - Flood waters can enter some structures or weaken foundations. Several places may experience expanded areas of rapid inundation at underpasses, low-lying spots, and poor drainage areas. Some streets and parking lots take on moving water as storm drains and retention ponds overflow. Driving conditions become hazardous. Some road and bridge closures. * TORNADOES: Protect against a tornado event having possible limited impacts across the Florida Big Bend region. Potential impacts include: - A few places may experience tornado damage, along with power and communications disruptions. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Protect against hazardous wind having possible limited impacts across coastal areas from Mexico Beach to the mouth of the Steinhatchee River, including Apalachicola and Saint Marks. Inland Taylor and Lafayette Counties could also experience these impacts. Potential impacts in this area include: - Unsecured lightweight objects blown about. - Scattered power and communications outages. Elsewhere across eastern Florida panhandle, Florida Big Bend, southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: No large-scale evacuations are in effect. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Rapidly rising flood waters are deadly. If you are in a flood-prone area, consider moving to higher ground. Never drive through a flooded roadway. Remember, turn around don`t drown! If a Tornado Warning is issued for your area, be ready to shelter quickly, preferably away from windows and in an interior room not prone to flooding. If driving, scan the roadside for quick shelter options. Closely monitor weather.gov, NOAA Weather radio or local news outlets for official storm information. Be ready to adapt to possible changes to the forecast. Ensure you have multiple ways to receive weather warnings. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Tallahassee FL around 1130 PM EDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.