Winfrey selects Jeffers novel for book club

By HILLEL ITALIE, Associated Press Published:
Columbian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK — One of the year’s most anticipated debut novels, Honorée Fanonne Jeffers’ “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” is now an Oprah Winfrey book club pick. Published Tuesday, Jeffers’ novel traces centuries of Black history through a family in the U.S.South and its contemporary narrator, young Ailey Paul Garfield. “The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois,” named for the canonical Black scholar and activist, has received advance praise from Angie Thomas, Jacqueline Woodson and Stephanie Powell Watts among others.

