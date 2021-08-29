Winfrey selects Jeffers novel for book club

On this day in 1977, Toni Morrison’s bestselling novel Song of Solomon was published. The narrative follows Macon “Milkman” Dead III, the son of the richest Black family in his Midwestern town. At a young age, Milkman learns that humans can’t fly and thus becomes uninterested and disillusioned with the people and the world around him. Although he receives the unconditional love of his mother, his aunt Pilate, and other family members, Milkman grows up to be a spoiled and privileged man who takes after his father, a landlord who is driven by greed and wealth. By the time Milkman is 32, he’s aching for something more than the predictable life he leads. Thus begins Milkman’s journey, sparked by the promise of hidden gold and the chance to discover a larger purpose. For some readers and authors, Song of Solomon, which won the 1977 National Book Critics Circle Award, is Morrison’s greatest work. Writing for the Los Angeles Times in 2016, Laila Lalami called it “The Great American Novel.”