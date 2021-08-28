Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

West Ridge Trail In Missouri Leads To Panoramic Views Of The Missouri River Valley

By Beth Price-Williams
Posted by 
Only In Missouri
Only In Missouri
 7 days ago

Breathtaking views often leave us awe-struck. Missouri’s brimming with gorgeous views, although sometimes we have to work a bit to see some of the best. The West Ridge Trail in Missouri, for example, poses some challenges, earning it a moderate rating. However, the reward is some of the most beautiful views in all of Missouri (and into Kansas).

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qk29U_0bgJrBCp00
Be prepared for a bit of a workout along the 2.4-mile West Ridge Trail, tucked in Weston Bend State Park in Weston.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TCp0o_0bgJrBCp00
The picturesque trail has earned a moderate rating for its steep climbs. You'll probably want to avoid the trail after a rain, as it can get pretty muddy and slippery as a result.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0L9MAb_0bgJrBCp00
Consider lathering on or carrying insect repellent, too, as the trail can be loaded with ticks and other bugs.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nO9uG_0bgJrBCp00
Stroll along the forested path that's brimming with natural beauty, including colorful wildflowers. You might even catch a glimpse of frogs, butterflies, and other wildlife.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xpbu8_0bgJrBCp00
Stop by several scenic vistas that offer sweeping, panoramic views of the Missouri Valley. You should even be able to see Leavenworth, Kansas, in the distance on a clear day.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZVcQN_0bgJrBCp00
A camera's a must along this trail. While you'll be treated to gorgeous views all year around, you'll definitely want to plan a hike during the fall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zcCy4_0bgJrBCp00
All of the green foilage will transform into vibrant colors, framing the Missouri River and the surrounding landscape.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27AS2H_0bgJrBCp00
Before hitting the trail, make sure you're wearing sturdy hiking boots or shoes, especially if you're hiking after a rainfall.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cbzsN_0bgJrBCp00
Keep an eye out for uneven terrain and for tree roots jutting out of the ground, too.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3w9oXg_0bgJrBCp00
Learn more on the official website of Weston Bend State Park . Or, check out a trail map and more photos of West Ridge Trail on All Trails .

Have you followed the West Ridge Trail in Missouri? What did you think of the views? Share your experience in the comments! Next time you’d prefer a picturesque drive to a hike, drive along the 24-mile Blue Buck Knob Forest Scenic Byway in Missouri.

Comments / 0

Only In Missouri

Only In Missouri

5K+
Followers
444
Post
719K+
Views
ABOUT

From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Missouri is for people who LOVE the Show-Me State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.

 https://www.onlyinyourstate.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Missouri River
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Related
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

This One Of A Kind Road Trip Adventure Through Missouri Will Take You Off The Beaten Path

Adventure’s never hard to find in Missouri, even if we have just a single day to get out and explore. However, deciding where to road trip for the day can pose quite the challenge when we have so many thrilling natural and manmade destinations across the state. One of the longest roads in Missouri, I-44 […] The post This One Of A Kind Road Trip Adventure Through Missouri Will Take You Off The Beaten Path appeared first on Only In Your State.
Missouri Statetimesnewspapers.com

Travel Back In Time In Potosi And Caledonia, Missouri

Travel back in time with a visit to the historic city of Potosi, Missouri. Just over an hour south of St. Louis, Potosi is the seat of Washington County. The proud and historic town is known as the “Cradle of Texas.” Stephen Austin, who settled Austin, was born in Potosi to its own founder, Moses Austin. The city was once known as “Mine Au Breton.”
Missouri StatePosted by
1070 KHMO-AM

Which Two Missouri Towns Make the Top 25 Cheapest Places to Live?

I honestly never would have guessed that these two cities in Missouri would be the ones to make the list for Top 25 Cheapest Places to Live, but the numbers don't lie. We all want to live in a place that is affordable, one of the main reasons to live in a great Midwest state like Missouri is that it is way more affordable than being in California, or on the East coast. But when usnews.com released their list of the 25 Cheapest Places to Live, I have to be honest, I was shocked to see these two Missouri cities on the list!
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Sail On Table Rock Lake On A Luxurious Houseboat For A Unique Adventure In Missouri

Luxury comes in all forms, especially when we’re traveling. We can stay in a castle turned Airbnb, check into a five-star hotel, or cruise along a shimmering lake on a luxury houseboat. If the latter sounds like a dream come true, start planning an epic getaway on a houseboat in Missouri. You’ll find all of the amenities of a luxury hotel with the added bonus of meandering on the water.
Arizona StatePosted by
Only In Arizona

This 2-Mile Trail In Arizona Leads To Breathtaking City And Mountain Views

It’s always fun to discover hidden gems, but sometimes, the places most worth visiting can be found right in our own backyard. Piestewa Peak Summit Trail, nestled in the heart of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, is one such destination. Although it’s among the most popular hikes in the Valley, there’s a reason for that: the […] The post This 2-Mile Trail In Arizona Leads To Breathtaking City And Mountain Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
Kentucky StatePosted by
Only In Kentucky

Panoramic Trail In Kentucky Leads To Panoramic Views Of Daniel Boone National Forest

Here in Kentucky, breathtaking scenery is everywhere. Close your eyes and point to a spot on a map of Kentucky, and you’re sure to land somewhere naturally gorgeous. Red River Gorge, Kentucky Lake, Cumberland Falls… there’s no shortage of scenic beauty here in the Bluegrass State! But the Panoramic Trail in Kentucky might be just be […] The post Panoramic Trail In Kentucky Leads To Panoramic Views Of Daniel Boone National Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
Cincinnati, OHCincinnati CityBeat

This West Side Log Cabin Boasts Scenic Views of the Ohio River

Tucked away on a wooded lot in Cincinnati's North Bend neighborhood, this log cabin (55 Brower Road) offers a scenic escape while being located just 20 minutes from the city. Built in 2001, the home features 26-foot ceilings lined with a stone fireplace and a wall of windows. The first floor features an open floor plan between the living room, kitchen and dining room, which marries a rustic style with modern touches.
Posted by
Only In New Hampshire

An Easy But Gorgeous Hike, The Ellis River Ski Trail Leads To A Little-Known River In New Hampshire

Got a pair of snowshoes and a hankering for some exhilarating activity? Head to the Ellis River Ski Trail! Mainly used by cross-country skiers in New Hampshire’s snow-covered months, it’s about a four-mile loop considered easy to moderate. The views of the Ellis River and surrounding forest are superb, especially with snow-dusted pines and tall branches. The river is relatively small, at about sixteen miles long, but is big on gushing waters and scenic curves.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

The Best Kayaking River In Missouri Is One You May Never Have Heard Of

Chances are if you’re a kayaker or an outdoor lover, you already know all about the Eleven Point River, perhaps the best kayaking river in Missouri. However, if you’re not from the area or are just getting into outdoor activities, you might be getting your first introduction to this spectacular body of water that’s popular […] The post The Best Kayaking River In Missouri Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
Parkville, MOBlue Springs Examiner

Ten-mile float on the Missouri River planned

The Magic of Sunset Float starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Platte Landing in Parkville and ends 10 miles downstream at Kaw Point. This program is for adults. There is a mandatory orientation class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. The orientation is at W. Robert Aylward Education Pond, and participants will work on canoe strokes and will learn about the float.
Missouri StatePosted by
Only In Missouri

Meander Along The Longest River In The U.S. On The Short But Sweet Missouri River Trail In Missouri

We don’t always have a ton of time to take a break and get outdoors to explore. Fortunately, Missouri’s dotted with short and sweet hiking trails that allow us to spend the little time we do have outdoors. If you want to stroll along the longest river in the U.S., follow the picturesque (and really […] The post Meander Along The Longest River In The U.S. On The Short But Sweet Missouri River Trail In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
Colorado Springs, COColorado Springs Independent

McQuaid Trail View

Bob Falcone is a retired firefighter, photographer, hiker, business owner and author of Hiking Bob's Tips, Tricks and Trails, available via his website. He has lived in Colorado Springs for 29 years.
Fremont County, IAPosted by
Western Iowa Today

Lakes along Missouri River receiving attention from DNR Fisheries Department

(Area) Three fish renovation projects are in the works in Western Iowa. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes says they’ll clear the slate by eradicating the existing fish population to make room for what they really want. “These projects take some planning. We’ll wait for after September and do a public meeting to talk to the residents about our plans. We expect support because it’s a win-win situation if we can reclaim those for fishing and get away from the rough fish population.”
Greene County, IA1380kcim.com

Re-opening Of Raccoon River Valley Trail Bridge Celebrated With Wednesday Ribbon Cutting

A special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday will mark the re-opening of the Raccoon River Valley Trail bridge south of Jefferson that had collapsed in March of 2019. The Ambassadors of Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community will host the 4 p.m. event on Aug. 25 at the bridge located south of 252nd Street. Guest speakers include Greene County Conservation Director, Dan Towers, and journalist, Chuck Offenburger. The bridge is now open to pedestrians and bicyclists after large chunks of ice slammed against the wood pilings, which caused about 70 feet of the 600-foot span to fall into the river. According to Towers, over the past two years, Greene County Conservation has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for federal funding to cover 85 percent of the repairs needed. In the event of inclement weather, the ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.
Louisiana StatePosted by
Only In Louisiana

This 1-Mile Trail In Louisiana Leads To An Incredible Mountain Top View

Louisiana isn’t short of beautiful hiking trails that will show you some truly stunning scenery. From bayou boardwalks to treetop vista overlooks, we’ve got some of the most incredible hiking trails that are just waiting to be explored, including this one. Tucked away in central Louisiana lies one of the most unique hiking trails in […] The post This 1-Mile Trail In Louisiana Leads To An Incredible Mountain Top View appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy