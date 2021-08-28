West Ridge Trail In Missouri Leads To Panoramic Views Of The Missouri River Valley
By Beth Price-Williams
Posted by
Only In Missouri
7 days ago
Breathtaking views often leave us awe-struck. Missouri’s brimming with gorgeous views, although sometimes we have to work a bit to see some of the best. The West Ridge Trail in Missouri, for example, poses some challenges, earning it a moderate rating. However, the reward is some of the most beautiful views in all of Missouri (and into Kansas).
During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.
Have you followed the West Ridge Trail in Missouri? What did you think of the views? Share your experience in the comments! Next time you’d prefer a picturesque drive to a hike, drive along the 24-mile Blue Buck Knob Forest Scenic Byway in Missouri.
From hidden waterfalls to the best hole-in-the-wall restaurants and attractions, Only In Missouri is for people who LOVE the Show-Me State. We publish one article per day, seven days a week, 365 days a year.
Adventure’s never hard to find in Missouri, even if we have just a single day to get out and explore. However, deciding where to road trip for the day can pose quite the challenge when we have so many thrilling natural and manmade destinations across the state. One of the longest roads in Missouri, I-44 […]
The post This One Of A Kind Road Trip Adventure Through Missouri Will Take You Off The Beaten Path appeared first on Only In Your State.
Travel back in time with a visit to the historic city of Potosi, Missouri. Just over an hour south of St. Louis, Potosi is the seat of Washington County. The proud and historic town is known as the “Cradle of Texas.” Stephen Austin, who settled Austin, was born in Potosi to its own founder, Moses Austin. The city was once known as “Mine Au Breton.”
I honestly never would have guessed that these two cities in Missouri would be the ones to make the list for Top 25 Cheapest Places to Live, but the numbers don't lie. We all want to live in a place that is affordable, one of the main reasons to live in a great Midwest state like Missouri is that it is way more affordable than being in California, or on the East coast. But when usnews.com released their list of the 25 Cheapest Places to Live, I have to be honest, I was shocked to see these two Missouri cities on the list!
Luxury comes in all forms, especially when we’re traveling. We can stay in a castle turned Airbnb, check into a five-star hotel, or cruise along a shimmering lake on a luxury houseboat. If the latter sounds like a dream come true, start planning an epic getaway on a houseboat in Missouri. You’ll find all of the amenities of a luxury hotel with the added bonus of meandering on the water.
It’s always fun to discover hidden gems, but sometimes, the places most worth visiting can be found right in our own backyard. Piestewa Peak Summit Trail, nestled in the heart of the Phoenix Mountain Preserve, is one such destination. Although it’s among the most popular hikes in the Valley, there’s a reason for that: the […]
The post This 2-Mile Trail In Arizona Leads To Breathtaking City And Mountain Views appeared first on Only In Your State.
Located next to Grand Valley State University and nestled against the Grand River, Grand Ravines Park in Ottawa County is perfectly positioned to provide loads of hiking, walking, and natural beauty opportunities to both humans and their pooches. The park is BIG!. Clocking in at 168 acres, it has many...
Here in Kentucky, breathtaking scenery is everywhere. Close your eyes and point to a spot on a map of Kentucky, and you’re sure to land somewhere naturally gorgeous. Red River Gorge, Kentucky Lake, Cumberland Falls… there’s no shortage of scenic beauty here in the Bluegrass State! But the Panoramic Trail in Kentucky might be just be […]
The post Panoramic Trail In Kentucky Leads To Panoramic Views Of Daniel Boone National Forest appeared first on Only In Your State.
Tucked away on a wooded lot in Cincinnati's North Bend neighborhood, this log cabin (55 Brower Road) offers a scenic escape while being located just 20 minutes from the city. Built in 2001, the home features 26-foot ceilings lined with a stone fireplace and a wall of windows. The first floor features an open floor plan between the living room, kitchen and dining room, which marries a rustic style with modern touches.
Got a pair of snowshoes and a hankering for some exhilarating activity? Head to the Ellis River Ski Trail! Mainly used by cross-country skiers in New Hampshire’s snow-covered months, it’s about a four-mile loop considered easy to moderate. The views of the Ellis River and surrounding forest are superb, especially with snow-dusted pines and tall branches. The river is relatively small, at about sixteen miles long, but is big on gushing waters and scenic curves.
The 58th Annual Back to the Farm Reunion, sponsored by the Missouri River Valley Steam Engine Association, will be held on September 9-12 at Brady Farmstead Showgrounds in Boonville. International Harvester Chapter 1 State IH Show will feature the 100th anniversary of McCormick-Deering 15-30 and IH Scouts along with Cub...
Chances are if you’re a kayaker or an outdoor lover, you already know all about the Eleven Point River, perhaps the best kayaking river in Missouri. However, if you’re not from the area or are just getting into outdoor activities, you might be getting your first introduction to this spectacular body of water that’s popular […]
The post The Best Kayaking River In Missouri Is One You May Never Have Heard Of appeared first on Only In Your State.
The Magic of Sunset Float starts at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 11 at Platte Landing in Parkville and ends 10 miles downstream at Kaw Point. This program is for adults. There is a mandatory orientation class at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at Burr Oak Woods, 1401 N.W. Park St., Blue Springs, 816-228-3766. The orientation is at W. Robert Aylward Education Pond, and participants will work on canoe strokes and will learn about the float.
We don’t always have a ton of time to take a break and get outdoors to explore. Fortunately, Missouri’s dotted with short and sweet hiking trails that allow us to spend the little time we do have outdoors. If you want to stroll along the longest river in the U.S., follow the picturesque (and really […]
The post Meander Along The Longest River In The U.S. On The Short But Sweet Missouri River Trail In Missouri appeared first on Only In Your State.
(Area) Three fish renovation projects are in the works in Western Iowa. Fisheries Biologist Bryan Hayes says they’ll clear the slate by eradicating the existing fish population to make room for what they really want. “These projects take some planning. We’ll wait for after September and do a public meeting to talk to the residents about our plans. We expect support because it’s a win-win situation if we can reclaim those for fishing and get away from the rough fish population.”
A special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday will mark the re-opening of the Raccoon River Valley Trail bridge south of Jefferson that had collapsed in March of 2019. The Ambassadors of Jefferson Matters: A Main Street and Chamber Community will host the 4 p.m. event on Aug. 25 at the bridge located south of 252nd Street. Guest speakers include Greene County Conservation Director, Dan Towers, and journalist, Chuck Offenburger. The bridge is now open to pedestrians and bicyclists after large chunks of ice slammed against the wood pilings, which caused about 70 feet of the 600-foot span to fall into the river. According to Towers, over the past two years, Greene County Conservation has been working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) for federal funding to cover 85 percent of the repairs needed. In the event of inclement weather, the ribbon cutting will be held at 4 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 26.
The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free guided float trip on the Grand River from 3 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, September 16, 2021. This float is for participants ages 14 and older. It is not a float trip for beginners. Participants must have some canoe and kayak paddling experience.
Louisiana isn’t short of beautiful hiking trails that will show you some truly stunning scenery. From bayou boardwalks to treetop vista overlooks, we’ve got some of the most incredible hiking trails that are just waiting to be explored, including this one. Tucked away in central Louisiana lies one of the most unique hiking trails in […]
The post This 1-Mile Trail In Louisiana Leads To An Incredible Mountain Top View appeared first on Only In Your State.
Adrenaline junkies will probably agree that Missouri’s a tiny bit of paradise. After all, we can find fast-past, heart-pounding thrills just about everywhere we look. Adventure Valley in Missouri boasts a zipline that reaches up to 50 miles an hour, making it a must for anyone who craves a rush of adrenaline. That’s just the start of the fun, too.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — With COVID-19 cases growing in metro areas, people are taking in the sights and sounds of scenic areas across America. One of the popular attractions? The Appalachian Trail. The trail is more than 2,180 miles long and spans from Georgia to Maine with breathtaking views. But as...
Comments / 0