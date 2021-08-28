West Ridge Trail In Missouri Leads To Panoramic Views Of The Missouri River Valley

Breathtaking views often leave us awe-struck. Missouri’s brimming with gorgeous views, although sometimes we have to work a bit to see some of the best. The West Ridge Trail in Missouri, for example, poses some challenges, earning it a moderate rating. However, the reward is some of the most beautiful views in all of Missouri (and into Kansas).

Be prepared for a bit of a workout along the 2.4-mile West Ridge Trail, tucked in Weston Bend State Park in Weston.

The picturesque trail has earned a moderate rating for its steep climbs. You'll probably want to avoid the trail after a rain, as it can get pretty muddy and slippery as a result.

Consider lathering on or carrying insect repellent, too, as the trail can be loaded with ticks and other bugs.

Stroll along the forested path that's brimming with natural beauty, including colorful wildflowers. You might even catch a glimpse of frogs, butterflies, and other wildlife.

Stop by several scenic vistas that offer sweeping, panoramic views of the Missouri Valley. You should even be able to see Leavenworth, Kansas, in the distance on a clear day.

A camera's a must along this trail. While you'll be treated to gorgeous views all year around, you'll definitely want to plan a hike during the fall.

All of the green foilage will transform into vibrant colors, framing the Missouri River and the surrounding landscape.

Before hitting the trail, make sure you're wearing sturdy hiking boots or shoes, especially if you're hiking after a rainfall.

Keep an eye out for uneven terrain and for tree roots jutting out of the ground, too.

Learn more on the official website of Weston Bend State Park . Or, check out a trail map and more photos of West Ridge Trail on All Trails .

Have you followed the West Ridge Trail in Missouri? What did you think of the views? Share your experience in the comments! Next time you’d prefer a picturesque drive to a hike, drive along the 24-mile Blue Buck Knob Forest Scenic Byway in Missouri.