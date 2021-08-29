Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Letter: How many will die because of disinformation, ignorance, selfishness and political pandering?

By Thomas Toland Smart
Salt Lake Tribune
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI have an uncle I never knew. He died at age 4 from measles. At the time there was no measles vaccine. Before the vaccine was developed, 3 to 4 million cases of measles were reported in the U.S. each year, with approximately 48,000 hospitalizations, 1,000 cases of encephalitis and 400 to 500 deaths (source: CDC).

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Ignorance#Pandering#Selfishness#Measles#Cdc#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
U.S. PoliticsOCRegister

Why has the vaccine become a political issue?: Letters

In Gisela Meier’s letter of Aug. 18, “Vaccines are readily available, take them,” she’s urging everyone to take the vaccine. Why highlight Republicans as the majority of those who don’t want an experimental vaccine? Why be so divisive?. Why does one’s political party matter in regards to matters of personal...
Public HealthSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Why be so selfish?

I simply can’t understand why there is still a debate about masks and vaccinations. I am 77 years old and I have family members who won’t get vaccinated or wear a mask. I refuse to spend time with them and it breaks my heart. How can they be so selfish...
Public Healthbirminghamtimes.com

Drew: When Some Ignore Medical Advice to Make Political Statement

Wearing a mask has become a hot controversial and divisive topic in our country. The viewpoint has been taken away from the medical and scientific community and transformed into a political statement for some. Not wearing masks has become a social statement by many, and the same is true for those who choose to wear a mask instead of seeing people who are making decisions based on healthy long-life decisions outside of politics or social beliefs.
Public HealthYakima Herald Republic

Letter: 'Rugged individualism' or just selfishness?

To the editor -- I'm sick and tired of the illogical, misinformed, selfish and downright stupid arguments to not take the COVID-19 vaccinations. Unless you have a compelling medical reason not to take the vaccine, get started. If you refuse to take it due to religious reasons, I don't want to hear it. Take that religion somewhere where it won't threaten me, or my family's or my friends' lives.
ScienceBeaver County Times

Letter: Science has no cure for willful ignorance

Letter-writer Lynn Coleman recently lamented that she’s had her fill of the changing guidance regarding the COVID-19 vaccine. She fails to understand the nature of viruses and of scientific research in general. Of course the guidance changes. It evolves as discoveries are made. It’s why you no longer go to your doctor for a regular blood-letting with leeches.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

My family and I all have Covid. We’re fully vaccinated. It’s clear we need another lockdown

I remember the day I received my first shot of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccination. It was April 1, and I went with my mother, who was also receiving her first dose. At the time, we had to drive forty-five minutes one way to reach the closest vaccination site at an old regional airport in Jasper, Alabama.Queued up in my car to get the shot, I was panicking because I was certain that I was going to be denied: I didn’t have health insurance and I still had an out-of-state driver’s license. But none of that seemed to matter that cool...
ScienceFortune

There have been 154 retracted COVID studies. The damage may already be done

If a COVID study is retracted from a medical journal, does it make a sound—or at the very least seep into the public consciousness the way the now-pulled research originally did?. It's a rhetorical question (public awareness of study findings tend to stop at a retraction's edge, unfortunately). But I...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You're Using This Mask for Protection, Throw It Out Now, FDA Warns

Virus experts have gone back and forth about the need for masks over the last few months, with the spread of the highly transmissible Delta variant complicating the situation. In July, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) made a major reversal of its mask guidance, recommending that vaccinated individuals once again mask up in indoor spaces. The current variant of COVID is so contagious that many experts have even recommended that the general public don N95 respirators, which were largely reserved for health care workers during the height of the pandemic.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...

Comments / 0

Community Policy