Letter: A letter to Salt Lake County Council’s Laurie Stringham after learning about our son’s positive Covid test

An article in the Aug. 29 New York Times is titled, “The Colorado is drying up fast.” It is a brutal and sobering account. Along with the possible solutions outlined, this sentence jumped out at me: “If Americans avoid meat one day each week they could save an amount of water equivalent to the entire flow of the Colorado each year, more than enough water to alleviate the region’s shortages.” Wow, we consumers could bring the Colorado back from the brink of catastrophe just by pulling together in a modest cutback in our diet. Maybe we could bring the Great Salt Lake back by refraining from showers one day a week. How about promoting “Showerless Sundays” and “Meatless Mondays?” It would work the same way we defeated COVID by the universal adoption of masks and vaccinations. Oh, wait!