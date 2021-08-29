Letter: A letter to Salt Lake County Council’s Laurie Stringham after learning about our son’s positive Covid test
I write to you as a hopeful constituent -- hopeful that at some point you will open your eyes and move past the blind ignorance that seems to guide your every decision. You recently responded to an email regarding mask mandates in schools with a response that shocked me. You indicated you would not support mask mandates until numbers were “catastrophic.” Well, on Aug. 27 my ashtmatic 5-year-old tested positive for COVID and guess what, this one case is catastrophic to me and my family.www.sltrib.com
