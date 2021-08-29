Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Salt Lake County, UT

Letter: A letter to Salt Lake County Council’s Laurie Stringham after learning about our son’s positive Covid test

By Logan Clifford
Salt Lake Tribune
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI write to you as a hopeful constituent -- hopeful that at some point you will open your eyes and move past the blind ignorance that seems to guide your every decision. You recently responded to an email regarding mask mandates in schools with a response that shocked me. You indicated you would not support mask mandates until numbers were “catastrophic.” Well, on Aug. 27 my ashtmatic 5-year-old tested positive for COVID and guess what, this one case is catastrophic to me and my family.

www.sltrib.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Salt Lake County, UT
Local
Utah Government
Local
Utah Coronavirus
City
Salt Lake City, UT
Salt Lake County, UT
Government
Local
Utah Health
Salt Lake County, UT
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The County Council
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Utah teenager dies of COVID-19

Editor’s note: The Salt Lake Tribune is providing free access to critical stories about the coronavirus. Sign up for our Top Stories newsletter, sent to your inbox every morning. To support journalism like this, please donate or become a subscriber. A Salt Lake County girl between the ages of 15...
Utah Stateksl.com

Utah's 2nd youth COVID-19 death is unvaccinated Salt Lake County teen

This undated photo shows Intermountain Healthcare staffers working in a hospital during the early COVID-19 pandemic. The Utah Department of Health announced Thursday a Utah girl between 15-17 died from COVID-19. (Intermountain Healthcare) SALT LAKE CITY — While there are new reports that the latest surge ofCOVID-19 cases in the United States may have peaked, the highly contagious delta variant continues to race through Utah, claiming the life of a Salt Lake County teenager who was not vaccinated against the virus.
Ontario County, NYMPNnow

Letter: Recognizing Ontario County Public Health’s efforts

I’d like to commend the persons at Ontario County Public Health for the manner in which they continue to provide assistance to county residents during the COVID pandemic. They have organized vaccination centers at the County Highway Garage; first for the initial vaccinations and now for the boosters available to immunocompromised individuals as those shots have become recommended.
Talbot County, MDtalbotspy.org

Letter to County Council: Please Rescind Resolution 281

I am writing to all of you as a taxpayer and citizen of Talbot County in connection with the development known as Lakeside in Trappe. Like many, I have been following the activities of the Talbot County Council and the Planning Commission with concern. My issue is quite simple. I am not altogether certain that all of you and your advisors comprehend the nature of the authority that you already have under the so-called Boomer case.
Salt Lake County, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: There is no “end-game” without a mask mandate

Profound thanks are due to Concerned Coalition and their attorneys for bringing forward the long-overdue lawsuit against Utah’s legislated mask-requirement ban. It is interesting that Dea Theodore, a Salt Lake County Republican council member who voted to rescind the county health director’s school masking order, should have characterized that order as “politically motivated” (as quoted in the Concerned Coalition lawsuit).
Public HealthSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: The battles against COVID and the drought have something in common

An article in the Aug. 29 New York Times is titled, “The Colorado is drying up fast.” It is a brutal and sobering account. Along with the possible solutions outlined, this sentence jumped out at me: “If Americans avoid meat one day each week they could save an amount of water equivalent to the entire flow of the Colorado each year, more than enough water to alleviate the region’s shortages.” Wow, we consumers could bring the Colorado back from the brink of catastrophe just by pulling together in a modest cutback in our diet. Maybe we could bring the Great Salt Lake back by refraining from showers one day a week. How about promoting “Showerless Sundays” and “Meatless Mondays?” It would work the same way we defeated COVID by the universal adoption of masks and vaccinations. Oh, wait!
EducationSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: Mask ban for schools is a lawsuit waiting to happen

Given our litigious society, I do not for the life of me understand state legislatures banning school districts from requiring masks. They aren’t just putting students’ health at risk; they are putting themselves and school districts in a precarious legal position. All it will take is one student (particularly a...
EducationSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: What about teachers’ rights to a safe workplace?

Recently at our family dinner my daughter was in tears. She is a teacher at junior high level. At this time she feels unsupported and betrayed because of the lack of support from the governor, the Utah Legislature and school administration and some parents, with regard to no mask mandates for her students.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

This is what happens in Utah schools when a student gets COVID

With students and teachers across Utah back in classrooms, COVID-19 cases are rising. Of the state’s 1,218 new positive tests reported Tuesday, 270 were among kids in grades K-12. But public health measures to limit the spread are limited. This year, the Utah Legislature banned school districts from creating any...
Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

LETTER: Release district’s COVID data

Thank you for calling out Clark County School District Superintendent Jesus Jara for his lack of transparency about COVID information in our schools (“District must be upfront on virus stats,” Sunday editorial). He has the information that should be released to the district’s constituents, as do dozens of others who...
Mendocino County, CAWillits News

Letters from our Readers: Citing Supervisor McGourty’s inconsistencies

At the Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, August 17th, Supervisor Glenn McGourty spoke profusely in support of retaining the incompetent and sadistic USDA Wildlife Services to implement Mendocino County’s wildlife management program. In his disjointed blatherings, McGourty seemed to be completely oblivious to the obvious contradictions contained within his own statements.
Salt Lake County, UTSalt Lake Tribune

Letter: OK, Salt Lake County Council members, my doctor’s busy. Could you help me with a few other medical questions?

Shame on you. Your recent vote to overturn the mask mandate tells me you must represent a small faction that doesn’t believe in keeping our children and our teachers safe. They are not willing to find their better angels to do the right thing. We needed you to help the small portion of selfish, ignorant people refusing to mask up still play in the sandbox with the rest of us.
Utah StateSalt Lake Tribune

Intermountain’s CEO makes a plea to Utahns: Wear a mask

With some trepidation, Dr. Marc Harrison took off his N95 face mask in a room of state officials, health experts and reporters. Harrison — the president and CEO of Utah’s largest hospital system, Intermountain Healthcare — told reporters at Gov. Spencer Cox’s monthly COVID-19 briefing Tuesday about his medical history: He has multiple myeloma, an incurable blood cancer, which is in remission after a bone marrow transplant and an experimental CAR T-cell therapy, leaving him immunocompromised.

Comments / 0

Community Policy