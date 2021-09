We are very bummed to hear that one of our favorite local news anchors, and one of our very favorite listeners, has announced that today is her last day. Award winning journalist Maritsa Georgiou has shared in a Facebook post that today will be her final day with NBC Montana. You can enjoy her newscast one last evening, tonight, at 5, 6, and 10 p.m. However, she says, she can't guarantee she'll make it through the broadcasts without shedding a few tears. Us too, Maritsa, us too.